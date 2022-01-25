Luciano vents to Maria after being criticized for aiming for fame

This morning, Luciano talked to Maria about having received criticism for making it clear, as soon as he entered “BBB 22” (TV Globo), that his main objective is to achieve fame and wealth. The singer found the brother’s posture understanding.

“Everyone criticized me for a stop that took me so long to understand what my purpose is. I get in here and, in seven days, people say: ‘Are you crazy to think like that? It’s all wrong.’ a stop I always wanted”, complained Luciano.

He continued: “Everything I do in my life, I always want to aim for fame. ‘Oh, Luciano, why do you use that word?’, is the word my mother taught me. She says: ‘ah, the my son is famous, my son has to seek fame’. She uses that word a lot and people ended up saying that when I use the word fame it’s arrogant and wrong”.

“If you come to a house that is 24/7 with surveillance and exposure on a national or even international level, what do you want?” Maria replied.

“You’re the first in 19 people to say something like that to me. You’re the first,” Luciano said. Maria continued to prove her brother right: “I don’t think you’re arrogant. You, as an artist, are looking for an opportunity.”

Luciano recalled his first day at the house: “I arrived at the house and said: ‘How are you guys? My name is Luciano Estevan, I’m 28 years old, I’m an actor, model and dancer’. I’ve already told people about my profession . When I said I want fame, the person has to have the discernment to understand that I want fame with the things I said when I introduced myself in the beginning”.

“You want to be recognized in your profession”, concluded Maria.