Lufthansa and MSC (ships company) express interest in buying ITA Airways





ITA Airways, a continuation of the Alitalia operation, said in a statement that it had received a joint Expression of Interest from the MSC Group (a specialist in maritime transport) and Lufthansa for the majority of its pool of actions.

Proponents have said they want the Italian state to retain a minority stake in the company and have asked for 90 days of exclusivity – that is, three months in which ITA will not receive new offers – to work out the details.

The partner website Aviacionline points out that, although the ITA statement does not detail what the individual participation of MSC and Lufthansa will be, nor the total percentage of the package of shares they are willing to acquire, it had already been informed that the percentage that Lufthansa planned to buy was close to 40%, so it would not be strange that MSC has a similar stake and the Italian state retains 20% of the total. But these percentages are still guesses.





The Italian company said it was “satisfied” with the work carried out in these months to offer the best prospects, and that it “begins to show the expected results”, and says it will discuss the expression of interest at the next Council meeting.

This is the first formal manifestation that the ITA receives. Since its creation, the executives have made it clear that the company is looking for a commercial and operational partner to establish itself in the domestic and intra-European market, as without new capital it will not be able to quickly reverse the situation of its accounts.

In the three months it has been operating, ITA has lost 170 million euros and while this hemorrhage is expected to subside as the pandemic mitigates its impact, its business model may not sustain itself in the long term.

Lufthansa and MSC have a big challenge ahead, but the payoff is great: in the always dynamic Italian market, there is room for a tour operator and one of the holding companies most important in Europe. It remains to be seen what the conditions of the new ITA will be under this command. Or any other.



