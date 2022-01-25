main campaign will take around 30 hours

Players will spend a lot of time exploring the Midlands of the Elden Ring. Yasuhiro Kitao, producer of the RPG, revealed more details about the title’s campaign. According to him, it will take 30 hours to finish the game’s story.

During Taipei Game Show 2022, the dev was interviewed and delivered the information. According to him, it’s a big game with many hours of gameplay, but if you only count the main objectives, it shouldn’t take much longer than mentioned:

This will differ depending on the player, but in terms of objectives established during development, the intention is that the main campaign can be completed in around 30 hours.

Kitao also said that it is not necessary to explore everything to complete the game in its entirety. However, anyone who wants to unravel all the secrets and live all the experiences will need to play Elden Ring more than once.

It’s technically impossible to get to 100% due to branching points near the end of the story, but you can get close.

The producer also confirmed the New Game+ feature with stronger enemies for the challenge-loving audience. If you can’t wait to see the Midlands, know that physical media pre-sales are already underway.

FromSoftware has already finished making Elden Ring

The development of Elden Ring has now been completed, revealed Yasuhiro Kitao. According to the dev, there will be no more postponements and the team is already working on the “patch day one”. Look!