Maíra Cardi revolts after Arthur Aguiar eats THIS at BBB22

Maira Cardi used her social networks to vent about her husband, Arthur Aguiar, member of the Camarote do Big Brother Brazil 22. Through Instagram stories this past Sunday (23), the life coach complained that her brother left the weight-loss discipline and ate bread on the reality show.

“Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread! You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body! 9 kg were gone for nothing, 30 days fighting in that little body to be there, beautiful, on display for all Brazil to see and you ate me bread? Don’t do that!” she said.

Mayra Cardi posted a story “indignant” because Arthur Aguiar ate bread in the #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/X2Jxt5qdrd — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 23, 2022

Spent the night in the ICU with her daughter

A few days ago, Maíra Cardi used her social media to tell her followers that she had spent the night with her 3-year-old daughter Sophia in the ICU. At the time, the life coach said that the little one had a respiratory arrest.

“Sorry for the absence of today, such an important day for us! @arthuraguiar’s entry that makes us so proud! @sophiacardiacíuiar spent the night and tomorrow in the ICU because of our absence!! I had decided not to say anything here and leave this battle as ours!”, she began. “But in the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours! Child is fragile and ends up absorbing all the evil that comes! I ask everyone who believes in God who follows us to put our family in prayer and under intense protection! We will really need the prayers of all these 3 months! Thank you,” he said.

Respiratory failure

After the situation calmed down, Maíra Cardi returned to her social media and said that Sophia was unable to breathe: “I’m dying to take a shower, I have this sticky face, my hair is greasy from two days that I don’t shower. I’m dying to take a shower and become a person, because I’ve been taking care of my daughter for two days, sleeping sitting up, hospital,” she said.

“She had a respiratory arrest. Her larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. We went to the hospital. Here in Campinas there is a hospital that, thank God, attends to me very quickly. We gave her adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment. That’s why he had to stay in the ICU for observation, because this breathing thing is serious”, she said.