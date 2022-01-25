Man found dead in home with over 100 snakes

In addition to the current 16 provinces under the priority measures, there are more requests, which could add up to 32 in total.

On Monday (24) the Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, reported that more 16 provinces requested the application of priority measures such as preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

He expressed his intention to make a quick decision, as since the previous week the daily numbers have been growing rapidly in several provinces of the country.

There are currently 16 prefectures, starting with Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa, then almost all of the Tokai and Kanto regions, in addition to others.

Those who requested were Hokkaido, Aomori, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Ishikawa, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Shimane, Okayama, Saga, Oita, Kagoshima and Fukuoka.

But they are also considering requesting Yamagata and nagano.

The approval to be announced on Tuesday (25). It is considered to extend from January 31 to February 13, the application of the first 3 provinces.

In addition to this application, Matsuno considers the importance of “expanding the medical care delivery system, including home and housing treatment, as well as strengthening the flow of preventive and early treatment, such as vaccination and therapeutic drugs”.