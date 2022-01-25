Man suspected of leaking intimate video of Natalia, from BBB22, denies crime and says he is receiving death threats | Minas Gerais

‘BBB22’: follow everything about reality

In an interview with g1 Minas, this Monday (24), he said that, with the repercussion of the case, he even received calls with death threats.

The recording was released last Tuesday (19) and spread on social media. Upon learning of the facts, the model and nail designer’s family sought out the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Belo Horizonte, to file an incident report.

In the police document, the name of the man and the his phone number, which was allegedly used to spread the images.

“I was with my son in Bahia since January 16th so he could play a football tournament. I became aware of this video last week, when more than 20 people started to send me, and it also arrived in a group. I was the one who released these images, I didn’t even know this recording existed. I’m not the one with her in the video either,” said the man.

End of relationship two years ago

In the police record, it appears that the suspect had already threatened to show the images about two years ago. However, at the time, he did not, but would have played the video on social networks after Natália entered the BBB22.

In the man’s version, he dated with Natália for about 11 months, and the relationship came to an end in January 2020. At the time, he would have discovered betrayal by Natália and would have threatened to disclose that he had been betrayed by the 22-year-old.

“Since this video started to circulate that I have no peace, the police came to my house Saturday and took a notebook, a watch, a shirt and a TV audience research equipment that I already had. I arrived yesterday from a trip and I didn’t have the courage to enter the house, I left my residence in Belo Horizonte and I’m somewhere else. I’m afraid for myself, my 9-year-old son and my whole family”, he said.

The man said he hasn’t gone yet subpoenaed and hope that the investigation Finish quickly to confirm your innocence.

“I don’t know what else to do, I don’t have money to pay a lawyer. I’m out of work because of all this. I didn’t publish this video”, he said.

The report contacted Natália’s press office, which said only that “the legal department follows the case”.

Natália Deodato was one of the most voted participants and disputes the permanence in the reality with Naiara Azevedo and Luciano. The elimination of one of them occurs this Tuesday (25).

Notice in the next few days

This Monday (24), the Civil Police reported that the man will be subpoenaed to provide clarification in the next days. According to the institution, a inquiry were established and diligences are carried out to ascertain the facts. Dates will not be announced. hearings of the suspect.

Last week, the police sent a request for a protective measure to Natalia.

By means of a note, the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG) informed that the case is in progress in one of the courts specialized in woman protection in the mining capital.

Asked by the report of g1 Minas what would be the decision on the request for protective measure, the TJMG informed that the case is a secret of Justice and, for this reason, it is not possible to inform details about the judgment of the request.

