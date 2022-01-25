Manchester City, Real Madrid and Rennes, from France, are at Allianz Parque by Endrick, from Palmeiras; see the details

Endrick has been the great name of Copinha and attracts the attention of European football

With only 15 years and sensation of the palm trees finalist of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, endrick is the main attraction of this Tuesday’s decision (25th), at Allianz Parque, in front of the saints.

THE ESPN.com.br found that staff professionals in the Manchester City, of Real Madrid It’s from Rennes, from France, are on site to watch the match and learn more about the jewel.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

At first, the report found that there is no forwarding of proposal to Palmeiras, even because Endrick is a minor and has not even signed his first professional contract with the São Paulo club.

The idea is for these professionals to prepare reports on the young striker’s participation throughout the Copa São Paulo, since the boy has been closely watched for weeks, as anticipated by the report.

Even with all the harassment on account of European teams, Palmeiras does not fear an early departure from Endrick in the middle of the year, when the boy will sign his first professional contract with Verdão.

THE ESPN.com.br reported in recent weeks that the good relationship between the parties, in addition to the feeling of gratitude of Endrick’s family with Palmeiras, is essential for the striker to remain at Allianz Parque for a while longer.