Marcela Mc Gowan supported her girlfriend Luiza after Maurílio’s death

The singer Luiza and the former BBB Marcela Mc Gowan completed another month of relationship. The couple met on a trip to Maragogi (AL), in November 2020, and since then have not been apart.

The connection between the two, in a way, comes from “BBB 20” (TV Globo). This is because several participants of the reality show, including Marcela, often sang the song “S de Saudade”, boosting the career of Luiza and Maurílio, who died in December.

Marcela and Luiza met in November 2020, but their involvement didn’t start on their first date. Who “delivered” the relationship was the doctor’s sister, in an interview with Quem.

Shortly after, the ex-BBB revealed that she had the attitude of the first kiss.

“She doesn’t assume that I took the initiative, but I did… As I always had a very straight face, I learned that every time I wanted to be with a woman, I made it very clear to women that I wanted to be with them. And that’s how it was, I made it seem like I wanted to, it happened and it was super cool”, he said, in a good-natured tone.

Marcela was the victim of attacks after assuming the relationship with Luiza. On one occasion, the doctor was asked if she “missed a real dick”.

“This idea of ​​the golden dick providing absolute pleasure is what ruins people’s sex lives! There are many possibilities of pleasure that even work better in terms of female orgasm. Therefore, a woman in a relationship with another woman does not miss nothing, even if you want penetration the ‘sex toys’ are there in all shapes, colors, sizes, textures, vibrations and possible intensities!”, replied the ex-BBB.

She also said that some people doubted the veracity of the relationship between the two.

I received a lot of affection, but also a lot of criticism and judgments. In the beginning it was the story of ‘this is the media’ or ‘you don’t know what you want’, then some comments started invalidating the relationship between women, unfortunately this is a reality, people still have a lot of prejudice. Marcela Mc Gowan in an interview with Vogue Brazil

Support after Maurílio’s death

Luiza and Maurílio Image: Playback/Instagram

Luiza faces the mourning for the death of Maurílio, with whom she formed a duo for 7 years. The singer, just 28 years old, died in December of complications after suffering a case of pulmonary thromboembolism and three cardiac arrests.

Marcela, who was also a friend of the sertanejo, was with her girlfriend after her partner left. During Maurílio’s wake, she consoled Luiza. She also presented Luana Ramos, the singer’s widow.

“Our floor was taken away more than once. Pain, tears and many questions became a routine”, declared the former BBB after the artist’s death.

In a statement published yesterday, Luiza said that she learned to celebrate each moment “as if it were the last”.

Country singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luíza, dies at the age of 28 in Goiânia

1 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The singer from Maranhão, from Maranhão, died, at the age of 28, after a long hospitalization resulting from a sequence of three respiratory arrests. Flaney Gonzallez/Instagram @mauriliolem two / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The artist was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after being admitted to the Jardim América Hospital in Goiânia. Adilson Cruz/Instagram @mauriliolem 3 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The artist arrived at the hospital after having difficulty breathing and severe chest pains. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The singer had three cardiac arrests, according to the doctor Wanderwam Azevedo. He followed the case as part of the team that manages the duo’s career with Luiza. Bruno Fioravanti/Instagram @mauriliolem 5 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies Maurílio was born in Imperatriz (MA), on February 15, 1993. It was in the same city that he met Luíza, with whom he formed the country duo that made him known in the country. reproduction 6 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies Before officially forming a duo with Luíza, Maurilio studied accounting sciences. After work began, they soon began to sing together in bars in the southeastern region of Maranhão. Adilson Cruz/Instagram @mauriliolem 7 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The son of Odaisa Delmonte, Maurílio used to talk about how much he missed his mother, since with his career in the sertanejo he ended up moving to Goiânia. Beatriz Nadler/Instagram @mauriliolem 8 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The first album ‘Luíza e Maurílio Ao Vivo’? was released in 2017. The following year they recorded ‘Ao Vivo em Imperatriz’, celebrating the city where Maurílio was born. Adilson Cruz/Instagram @mauriliolem 9 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies One of the most successful songs is ‘S de saudade’. The song is a partnership of the duo with Zé Neto and Cristiano. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies The last release by Luíza and Maurílio was the song ‘Não Dá Pra Continuar’ in partnership with João Bosco and Vinícius. This year they also launched a partnership with the pagodeiro Dilsinho called ‘Para Em Mim de Novo’. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 11 Singer Maurílio dies Maurílio leaves no children, but he had been dating the veterinary doctor Luana Ramos since he was a teenager. They started their relationship in 2009. Reproduction / Instagram

Marcela already had an open relationship before “BBB”, but she made it clear that with Luiza the situation is very different. Asked about the “status” of the relationship between the two this month, the doctor joked:

“For those who ask if my relationship is monogamous: no, it is monotheistic. This is the only goddess in my life”, declared the ex-BBB.