Marcos Mion rebuts Father Júlio Lancellotti’s comment about sneakers valued at R$80,000 | celebrities



Marcos Mion rebuts Father Júlio Lancellotti’s comment on social networks – Reproduction Internet

Published 01/25/2022 10:53

Rio – Father Júlio Lancellotti shared on Instagram a headline from an article that states that presenter Marcos Mion paid BRL 80,000 for a pair of sneakers used by him on the “Caldeirão” program. “It causes sadness so much inequality”, wrote the priest in the caption of the image. The religious is known for his social actions with the homeless population in São Paulo.

Marcos Mion responded to the priest’s criticism and stated that he would not pay such an amount in the accessory. “Dear Father Júlio, I need to make it clear that this news wants to cause exactly that effect: shock. I didn’t pay and would never pay that amount for a sneaker. him”, began the presenter.

“These shoes that I have, which reach these values ​​in this parallel market, either I won from the brand or bought in the store, at the launch, paying the market value. I am 100% aware of my place of privilege and, for that very reason. , I take the opportunity to help others, as I have already done, for example, donating and also publicizing your causes. I take this opportunity to remind you that I am always available to help you in your great causes and I reiterate the admiration I have for your work blessed”, he concluded.

The religious then thanked Mion’s answer. “Grateful and touched by the response. United in the fight for the weak and discarded. The daily coexistence with the poorest hurts us too much. Every day I see the marked feet of so many who even work and don’t even get a slipper. God keep us and Maria A hug, Marcos Mion and Astrid Fontenelle”, he said.

The priest referred to presenter Astrid for praising the respectful interaction between the two. “Marcos Mion and Father Júlio Lancellotti, let’s form a powerful current!” wrote Astrid.