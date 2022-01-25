Mark Mobius reveals what he thinks about Lula and the 3 main actions to take in Brazil – Money Times

The veteran investor in emerging countries Mark Mobius warns of a complex situation in Brazil amid an uncertain domestic political environment and rising interest rates.

“The scenario for Brazil is a little cloudy, with heavy clouds appearing,” said Mobius, who left the Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 to set up Mobius Capital Partners. Known for his usual optimism with markets in developing economies, Mobius predicted the index’s recovery Ibovespa (IBOV) in the second half of 2020, after Brazilian assets were crushed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, Brazilian stocks are trying to recover after the first annual drop since 2015 last year, when the Ibovespa had the second worst performance among stock indices around the world. While discounted multiples already embody much of the bad news, there may be room for additional pressure as policymakers — both inside and outside Brazil — move to reverse their monetary policy, according to Mobius.

“To some extent, a lot of these variables were factored into the price, and we’ve seen some recovery in the market,” says Mobius. But if those headwinds persist, “it’s going to be a tough market environment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Continued high inflation, rising interest rates and the impact of new variants of Covid-19 are the main risks for Brazilian markets right now, says Mobius.

Investor exposure to Brazil has remained relatively stable in recent weeks, with Fleury (FLRY3), American stores (AMER3) and Totvs (TOTS3) among its main bets in the local market.

presidential race

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has led opinion polls so far, is expected to win the presidential election scheduled for October, according to Mobius. The Workers Party candidate will face opponents including President Jair Bolsonaro and former judge Sergio Moro.

“It would be dangerous to assume that a Lula election would be bad for the market,” says Mobius, noting that the market performed well after PT was first elected in 2002, after a period of “hesitation and fear” on the part of of investors.

Lula could be good for the market, says Mobius, but comments from people close to him regarding a high public spending program “could spell trouble in terms of higher debt and higher taxes” ahead. In a recent interview, Nelson Barbosa, one of Lula’s economic advisers, said that the next government will have to increase public spending to combat rising poverty and unemployment.

“If we assume an election for Lula, we need to expect more bureaucracy and government spending,” said Mobius. This “initially could give the economy a boost, but in the long run, it wouldn’t be good.”