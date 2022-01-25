Medina, Biles, Naomi… Remember athletes who made mental health problems public | surfing

Understand the emotional turmoil that took Medina away from the World Surfing Championship

Sports stars such as Artistic Gymnastics Simone Biles and Tennis’ Naomi Osaka have expressed difficulties in dealing with anxiety and depression. Others, such as track and field’s Sha’Carri Richardson and basketball’s Liz Cambage, have admitted to using drugs and other substances to cope with the pressures of the sport.

In Brazil, Drussyla and Gabi Cândido, from volleyball, are examples of professionals who have also taken the topic to the public in recent years. Everyone needed to step away from important competitions to take care of their mental health. Check out the stories of some of the athletes who helped shine the spotlight on the issue, in sport and beyond.

He announced this Monday that he is out of the first two stages of the world surfing circuit, which starts this weekend in Hawaii. She faced family problems recently, breaking up with her foster mother and father, who was her coach until 2021.

“Acknowledging and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process. […] I’ve wondered a lot lately whether I should make this public or keep it private.”

Simone Biles, from gymnastics

Touted by many as the biggest star of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he withdrew in the midst of artistic gymnastics team competition. She chose not to compete in the all-around events and almost all the apparatus finals. She has become one of the symbols of the struggle for more attention to the topic.

“I think mental health is more important in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.”

The Japanese withdrew from the Roland Garros and Wimbledon contests in 2021 with a letter that exposed her depression and anxiety, and difficulty dealing with off-court commitments, such as press service. She was honored with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The truth is that I have been suffering from long bouts of depression since the 2018 US Open and I have a really hard time dealing with it.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, Athletics

One of the favorites for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m sprint, Sha’Carri Richardson, from the United States, was caught in doping for the use of marijuana, a substance allowed in some states in her country, but banned by the World Anti-Virus Agency. Doping (WADA). She later admitted that she was going through a difficult time because of her mother’s death.

“I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do. And I made this decision to use weed after learning that my mother passed away. […] Dealing with the relationship I have with my mother, that was definitely a very heavy subject for me.”

The player, who represents Australia, gave up going to Tokyo with a day to go before the opening. Cambage cited bouts of anxiety before entering a kind of “bubble” – that is, an almost absolute restriction of contacts between competitors to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

“Relying on my daily medication to control my anxiety is not where I would like to be right now. Especially in a competition at the biggest sporting event in the world.”

Tom Dumoulin, Cycling

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin left the concentration where he trained in January 2021 to, according to him, “cool his head”. He even questioned his continuity in the sport. He told the press that he felt he had forgotten to take care of himself over the past year. The sabbatical period lasted more than four months. On his return, Dumoulin took the silver medal in the men’s road cycling time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m happy to be a cyclist again,” said Dumoulin, after taking the podium.

At the age of 25, Drussyla emerged as one of the biggest revelations in national volleyball. After standing out in the final stretch of the 2016/2017 Superliga, she soon made it to the selection. In recent seasons, however, she has dealt with injuries and has struggled to get back to her best.

At Sesc-Flamengo, under the command of Bernardinho, the player dropped in performance amid numerous problems on and off the court. The repeated injuries potentiated a depression, which ended up being decisive for the termination of the contract and a pause to rethink his career.

“If the head doesn’t work, the rest doesn’t work. I speak for myself, every time I was psychologically bad my body responded in a very negative way. When I’m in crisis, I feel pain where it doesn’t exist. The mind controls the body. “

The striker from Fluminense asked for exemption from being called up by the Brazilian volleyball team for having panic attacks. She revealed that she had been undergoing treatment for two years, but stressed that there is no cure for her condition. Gabi is diagnosed with panic disorder – according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease affects between 2% and 4% of the world’s population.

