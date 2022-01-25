Medina confirms that he gave up on Pipeline for mental and physical health: “I reached my limit” | surfing

Gabriel Medina announced on his social media that he will not compete in the 1st stage of the WSL in Pipeline. The athlete claimed that he needs to preserve his mental health and his body, after a hip injury. Medina called it the “most difficult decision of my life”.

Medina, in the last year, managed to fulfill his biggest dream, which was to be a three-time champion. But the athlete classified the year 2021 as “a roller coaster of emotions in and out of the water”. According to the surfer after the end of the season, a break was needed.

– By the end of the season, I was completely exhausted. I’ve reached my limit. I got my vaccine on vacation and thought I would be able to prepare in time for the first leg of the new season, which starts at one of my favorite spots in the world, Pipe. It was not the case. – said the athlete in his networks.

Gabriel Medina is three-time world champion — Photo: Thiago Diz/World Surf League

Choosing to take time and take care of myself is perhaps the hardest decision I have ever made in my entire life. — Gabriel Medina

The surfer also revealed that he has a slight hip injury, which he has been treating since the end of last year. Medina stressed that, despite the injury, the problems are not only physical but also emotional.

– Recognizing and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process. (…) I’ve wondered a lot lately if I should make this public or keep it private, but it’s only fair that all of you who have always rooted for me know the moment I’m facing.

Medina ended the statement by sending a message to fans. The surfer stated that he will return when he feels ready and stronger. He also thanked the affection of those who accompany him.

– Mental health is very important. I need to be 100% mental to compete again. I will come back stronger. I love you and thank you for everything.