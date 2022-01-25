Medina gives up the WSL to take care of mental health: “I’ve reached my limit”

posted on 01/24/2022 18:31 / updated on 01/24/2022 18:32



(Credit: Reproduction/Social Media.)

2021 was a year of ups and downs for Gabriel Medina. Between the crises in his family, the controversies surrounding his participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the conquest of his third world championship, the surfer announced this Monday (24/1) that he will not compete in the first stages of this season of the World Surfing (WSL), which starts next Saturday (29/1), in Pipeline, Hawaii, to take care of mental health.

The athlete is still recovering from a hip injury and participation in other stages of the WSL circuit is still uncertain. “Last year, I experienced a roller coaster of emotions in and out of the water, which greatly affected my mental and physical health. By the end of the season, I was completely exhausted. I reached my limit,” he said, in a post on Instagram. .

In the text, he also says that he has decided not to travel to Hawaii for the World League and that he will take time to recover mentally and physically. “Mental health is very important. I need to be 100% mentally to return to competition. I will come back stronger, I love you and thank you for everything”, concludes the text.