Medina pauses career to stay on his feet after tsunami in personal life – 01/24/2022

A year and a half ago, Gabriel Medina lived in the Maldives at the height of his life as a margarine commercial. He was traveling to an aphrodisiac island accompanied by his new companion, the woman of his life, and the family that had always been his foundation, in a tour that yielded great photos. There, however, a tsunami began in the surfer’s life, who even stayed on top of the board, because he has a much above average talent, but he left a trail of destruction.

Medina confirmed today (24), when announcing the decision not to participate in the first stages of the world circuit, that the very troubled year of 2021 caused mental wear. “Tenho emotional issues I’m needing to deal with. I come from very exhausting months. Recognizing and admitting to myself that I’m not well has been a very difficult process, and choosing to take time to take care of myself was perhaps the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.”

Medina was already facing complex problems in his personal life when he erred in the public charge on the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) to take his wife Yasmin Brunet to the Tokyo Olympic Games with a technical official credential. At the time, the public knew that he had broken off his professional relationship with his stepfather and lifelong coach Charles Saldanha, who was fighting with his mother, but not that Yasmin became the foundation that kept Gabriel standing.

Image: Reproduction

The complexity of the problem was only revealed in September, by the Olympic look. The surfer’s estrangement from his mother and stepfather was such that Gabriel and the couple entered a legal dispute, with the right to division of assets. Medina discovered that his mother, who managed his career and money, took almost R$300,000 a month from the money he earned and had taken out debts on behalf of their company. If he couldn’t trust her, he began to distrust even the shadow.

At the same time, he rebelled against the fact that his mother tried to interfere in his love life. Simone has always done this, according to several sources, but at that moment Gabriel was determined to go head-to-head to be with Yasmin. Seeing his mother move in next door to control everything more closely was, in this case, the final straw. Mother/stepfather and son broke up professionally and personally. The fact of losing the Gabriel Medina Institute, because his mother claimed that the land (bought by Gabriel) was in her name, only increased his pain.

Until then, Gabriel only had to worry about surfing. His mother took care of the money, his stepfather took care of his career, and even the guest list for his birthday parties was done by Simone. On the return trip from the first world title, from Hawaii, the surfer’s girlfriend traveled economy class, while the rest of the family went first class, because Simone was the one who bought the tickets and she decided to do so.

Image: WSL

After breaking up with his mother and stepfather, Gabriel began to manage his own life. And he traded feet for hands when he pressured the COB to get Yasmin to Tokyo. He had great arguments, but he handled the process the wrong way. It remained, for public opinion, that the surfer was a spoiled kid.

The fragility was exposed on the trip to Tokyo, which, coincidentally, was on the same flights as the one reported by the UOL Esporte. Medina was not happy going to his first Olympics. Used to always being accompanied by a coach, family, friends, security, girlfriend, etc., he went to Japan completely alone, isolated, as if nobody supported him. At Tsurigasaki Beach, he lost in the semifinals to Japanese Kanoa Iragashi and acted like a bad loser.

Right after the Games, he did not go to Tahiti for one of the stages of the world circuit because he had not taken the vaccine against covid until then. As the column revealed, he had four opportunities to do so, and he turned them all down. The reason was not denialism, but concern about possible effects on his training. From a sanitary point of view, the attitude was selfish in any case, so much so that it earned well-deserved criticism and once again exposed Medina to public scrutiny.

The surfer responded by surfing, also enjoying the new moment. Since breaking up with Charles, Medina has gotten along much better with the Brazilian storm (the “Brazilian storm”, as the group of Brazilians that competes in the WSL is known). The surfer who, influenced by his stepfather, used to barely say good morning, started to participate in meetings, play ball, laugh together.

Lighter, Medina remained on the world circuit and won the third championship in Trestles. Mom, stepdad and sister were just a few miles away in California, but they didn’t even come to congratulate him. In the wake of the rupture with the maternal nucleus, he approached his father, Claudinho. After more than 20 years, they spent Christmas together.

Image: Personal archive

A year and a half after that trip to the Maldives, the world knows that Medina is not part of any margarine commercial. He is very rich and a three-time world champion, but he has important personal issues to deal with. Best surfer in the world today and without having to hide his problems anymore, he chose not to make excuses to stay out of the first stages of the circuit. “It’s only fair that all of you who have always rooted for me know the moment I’m facing. Mental health is very important,” he said in the statement.