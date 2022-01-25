Mel Maia displays a little sun mark in a tiny bikini when posting a photo in her stories

The actress Mayan honey collected views, this Monday (24), after posting in Instagram stories a mesmerizing click in which she appears in a white bikini and what caught the attention of fans of the famous were the little sun spots that gave what to talk about on the web.

In the record, she appears taking a selfie in which she appears wearing her bathing suit and showing off her tattoos and marks. The artist is well known on the internet for enjoying showing off her curves in more provocative clicks.

In click with electrical tape bikini, Mel Maia shows self-esteem

Last week, Mel Maia appeared sunbathing wearing electrical tape bikini. This technique is well known in Rio de Janeiro. The artist also showed self-love: “I love being in love with myself! When I feel bad because of someone, I remember that I have myself… I love myself, man”, wrote the famous.

This empowerment class took place after the actress was exposed on social media after her affair, Mc Cabelinho, posted a photo with another woman on Instagram stories. Mel was often mentioned on social media, but denied that she was dating the funkeiro.

“Guys, it looks like you don’t live in today. Looks like you guys went back to the bald spot. I don’t date anyone, people. And it’s okay”, said the actress, who amended: “Everyone is single. You who label yourself. When I date, I will be very clear with you, I promise.” clarified.

Mel is 17 years old and will come of age in May. However, the famous was emancipated by her parents at 16. She who has been dealing with fame since she was a child, has already revealed that she suffers from anxiety and has often dealt with comments from haters on social media.

