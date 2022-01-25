Meta (ex-Facebook) announces supercomputer with power of 100,000 PCs | Computing

A new supercomputer went live this month. Created by Meta, the same company behind WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, the equipment will have a power equivalent to that of 100,000 desktop PCs when operating at full capacity, in the middle of this year. The purpose of the equipment is to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) research and help in the development of technologies for the future metaverse.

The supermachine is officially called the AI ​​Research SuperCluster, or RSC for short. Currently it already works with a capacity equivalent to 30 thousand normal computers. The conglomerate led by Mark Zuckerberg did not disclose the investment or location of the device as it is not market practice, according to engineering communications manager Tom Parnell.

The first tests indicate a processing capacity 20 times greater than the current computers used by Meta. In this field there is a lot of technical jargon that is difficult to understand, but scientists assure that it will be possible to carry out mathematical projections much faster and in more languages. In practice, it is as if the supercomputer served as an initial environment for the technologies to later reach the company’s real datacenters.

In fact, company representatives repeated numerous times that the entire project is based on security and privacy. They made the announcement at a press roundtable, at which the TechTudo was the only vehicle in Brazil.

Software engineer Shubho Sengupta points out that the RSC will not be used in the day-to-day activities of the Meta. For example, Facebook posts or WhatsApp messages will not go through it. It is a specific framework for developing new features and testing them in many what-if scenarios. What are they? Sengupta says it’s still too early to determine all the use cases.

Still, the RSC will be able to test speech recognition technologies. Projects running on it could, according to Meta, “provide real-time voice translations to large groups of people, each speaking a different language, so they can seamlessly collaborate on a research project.” A tool of this size could also be used when people play a game together in augmented reality (AR).