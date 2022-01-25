Meta’s AI supercomputer wants to be the fastest in the world

Meta (ex-Facebook) announced, this Monday (24), that is building the AI ​​Research SuperCluster (RSC), an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer whose promise is to be the fastest machine in the world by 2022.

In addition to helping with new research related to AI, another objective of the RSC will be to help in the development of the company’s metaverse. On top of that, it will be trained to recognize multimodal signal models to determine whether an action, sound or image is harmful or benign, for example.

“This research will not only help keep people safe in our services today, but also in the future as we build for the metaverse. As the RSC moves into its next phase, we plan to get bigger and more powerful as we begin to lay the groundwork for the metaverse,” Meta said in a statement.

AI Research SuperCluster.

The powerful machine will be supported by text examples in several languages, images and videos together, all so that it can create better AI models. And in addition to being able to better identify what is being presented, the supercomputer will also be used to develop new augmented reality tools.

Today, AI tools can already perform tasks such as translating texts between different languages. To make processing power more complex, new generations of AI tools will have to be able to process quintillion operations per second, which RSC is being programmed to achieve.

Why a supercomputer?

Meta explained that it has made good advances in AI, with self-supervised learning being one of them. The feature allows technology to read a greater number of information to have a better understanding of reality and consequently better results in photo, video, etc.

And despite the advances, the ex-Facebook giant commented that its engineers and professionals realized that to make a leap in the field of AI, it was necessary to improve the tools.

“To fully realize the benefits of advanced AI, multiple domains such as vision, speech, language will require training of ever-larger and more complex models, especially for critical use cases such as identifying harmful content. In early 2020, we decided that the best way to accelerate progress was to design a new computing infrastructure — the RSC.”

When it’s ready, sometime in 2022, the RSC will have the processing power and speed of over 100,000 common computers.