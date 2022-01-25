Micro and small companies created 71% of the jobs generated during the pandemic

*Maria Eduarda Angeli *Gabriela Chabalgoity

After two years of difficulties with the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the country’s entrepreneurs start 2022 with uncertainties. In a presidential election year, with the prospect of a slowing economy amid political instability, the negative impacts on business owners can be huge. But many roll up their sleeves in search of success.

“In the first period of the pandemic, the impact was very strong for those who depended on face-to-face activities. There was a certain delay for aid measures to be structured, especially access to special lines of credit”, explains the Service’s Personalized Service manager Brazilian Support for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) in the Federal District, Ricardo Gomes. The rise in interest rates and the lower purchasing power due to inflation created an adverse scenario for these businesses, explains the expert. “It is essential that governments think again about new relief measures”, he appeals.

Gomes clarifies that, with the reduction of health restrictions, micro and small companies resumed hiring and the segment generated more jobs than closed. A survey by Sebrae points out that, between July 2020 and July 2021, small businesses created 2,094,812 formal jobs, which represents 71.8% of the positions opened in the country during this period. Data that are celebrated by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

Bruno Barboza, 40, is one of the Brazilians who decided to invest in his own business in the midst of the pandemic. With experience in the kitchen, the chef opened the Zuri Sandwich Shop at the end of last year. The restaurant is located in the Águas Claras district of Brasília. During the day, it sells homemade lunch and, from 5 pm, starts serving sandwiches, the house specialty. “Our focus is on different sandwiches, pastrami, fish, beef breast”, lists the chef.

The businessman says that he always had to work with sandwiches and started looking for an establishment until he found a good opportunity. “We were already looking for a place to renovate and transform it into a restaurant. In this search, I found a house practically ready, we just had to paint it, leaving it with our face, our colors”, he says.

A month after the restaurant opened, Bruno recognizes that the beginning is always difficult and, even if it is a food business, he says that only good food does not guarantee financial success.

“It’s no use just having a good product. You have to worry about a lot to make the business take off, especially marketing, you have to make yourself known. We opened the business and we have little time to turn around, because like it or not, it consumes financially, and we have to make it happen now”, he argues.

To win over the public, the chef plans a marketing action around the neighborhood and intends to start delivery next month. “The good thing is that we were ‘born’ during the pandemic and we didn’t have to adapt to this reality of delivery in restaurants. I know we will be successful from the moment people get to know Zuri for real”, he highlights.

The communicator Giuliana Abade, 23, also started her own business during the pandemic and set up a communication agency in partnership with a colleague: Toppo Strategies. “I realized that many people didn’t have the resources and the necessary learning to adapt to digital and that, with communication, I could do much more for these micro-entrepreneurs, for companies that were having difficulty”, he says.

Graduated from the University of Brasília (UnB), the young woman reports that the will to undertake did not exist until she entered college and the Junior Enterprise Movement (MEJ), in which she stayed for about three years. “I thought it was a very difficult thing, that it wasn’t for me”, he says. “More and more, I came to understand that I liked it, that I liked this area of ​​entrepreneurship, communication. And that’s when this desire to open something of my own when I left college started”, he adds.

The young woman then teamed up with a colleague to carry out projects as a freelancer, and the two ended up discovering that they made a good duo. “I already knew that I wanted to open [um negócio] for a long time, I just didn’t know how, or when, or what, I just knew that I would like to work for myself, doing something that I believe in, because I really enjoy participating in the whole process, from creation to execution things”, he adds.

As soon as she graduated, she started working at a large company with the aim of raising money to open her own. “The idea was for me to have this steady job during the normal workday, and, at night or during breaks, I would do things for the agency I was founding,” he explains. After five months, however, the communicator resigned and began to focus only on her business. “I had a very good financial return at the company I worked for, but it was not something I believed in, and I started to have a very bad relationship with work because of that”, he says.

