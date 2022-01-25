Military conflict at the headquarters of the World Cup that will have Palmeiras worries FIFA – 01/25/2022

FIFA’s management monitors the military conflict in the Abu Dhabi region, in the United Arab Emirates, which will host the Club World Cup between February 3 and 12 — with the participation of Palmeiras. There is, at this moment, no intention of the international federation to change the championship calendar.

This Monday (24), two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels were intercepted and destroyed by the United Arab Emirates in the Abu Dhabi region. There were also attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia. There will be increased security for clubs, FIFA officials and fans before and during the championship.

“The attack caused no casualties and the remains of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” the UAE Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The World Cup headquarters is part of a coalition that since 2015 has offered military support to the Yemeni government against the Houthis. The rebels control the north of the country and the capital, Sanaa.

The recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia follow a bombing raid blamed on the military coalition against a rebel-held prison in northern Yemen on Friday. At least 70 people died. Earlier, on the 17th, the Houthis assumed an attack on a fuel tank in Abu Dhabi, which led to the death of three people.

The column found that FIFA asked the UAE government to guarantee that participating clubs and fans traveling to the country will be safe. There will be increased protection for strategic points such as stadiums, training centers and hotels. There is extra concern because there are teams from the United Arab Emirates (Al Jazira) and Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal) participating in the competition and could be targets of the rebels.

Palmeiras will debut at the World Cup on February 8, in the semifinals, against the winner of Monterrey (Mexico) and Al Ahly (Egypt), who will face each other on the 5th. The Brazilians are already traveling to Abu Dhabi on February 2nd. Also participating in the competition are Chelsea (England), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Al Jazira (representative of the host country) and AS Pirae (Tahiti).