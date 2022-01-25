Mini reform in labor legislation and the end of the right to a 40% FGTS fine and unemployment insurance

A news that circulates in the media of a possible end of the 40% fine of the FGTS and also of the unemployment insurance has left workers with their hair on end, this is just one change of many others in labor legislation by the Grupo de Altos Estudos do Trabalho (Grupo de Altos Estudos do Trabalho). GEAT) prepared by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, together with the Federal Government.

See also: Caixa confirms two PIS/Pasep withdrawals in 2022; Who is entitled?

The group justified the proposal to end benefits by saying that it reduces staff turnover and brings more resources so companies can hire more workers.

If the extinction of these benefits occurs, it will lead to a decrease in the number of unemployed and the money from the extinguished benefits can be used for other purposes.

If the end of unemployment insurance and the 40% fine happens, the company would stop paying these amounts to the dismissed workers and make the transfers to the government, this transfer must be delivered to the FAT (Fund for Support to the Worker), which the objective of helping workers who earn up to a minimum wage and a half.

Workers who earn up to a minimum wage and a half will receive, in 30 months, about 7.2 minimum wages in their FGTS accounts, this amount will undergo a monetary correction according to the rates practiced by the government to increase the income of these workers.

If the worker is fired, he will be able to withdraw every month the equivalent of a salary he received while working with a formal contract, but the worker will begin to have a considerable financial reserve with deposits in the FGTS account.

This mini-reform is still under study and still has no chance of becoming a reality.