Ministry of Mines studies creation of new nuclear plants in the country

With the objective of increasing the participation of the thermonuclear source in the Brazilian energy matrix, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, headed by Bento Albuquerque, is studying locations for the implementation of new nuclear plants in Brazil.

The information is contained in the Ten-Year Energy Expansion Plan, whose public consultation was opened on Monday (24). According to the document, the attributes of generation reliability, high capacity factor and free from greenhouse gas emissions make this technology an option.

“The country is also privileged in the supply of this fuel, with large uranium reserves, strategic territorial environments for the allocation of plants, as well as complete mastery of all the technology of the nuclear fuel cycle, from mining to the assembly of the fuel element”, it says.

“It is also worth mentioning the technical staff of people with successful experience in the operation and maintenance of Angra 1 and 2 plants, as well as teaching and research centers in the nuclear area”, he adds.

The study of the locations for the implementation of new nuclear plants is carried out by the ministry together with Cepel (Centro de Pesquisas de Energia Elétrica), a company in the Eletrobrás System — the agreement has a budget of R$ 7 million — and considers the projection of demand for energy, socio-environmental needs and the attraction of new investments to enable the construction of the plants.

The PNE estimates an expansion of 8 to 10 gigawatts in the supply of nuclear energy over the next 30 years. Currently, the country has two plants: Angra 1 and 2 — the 3, in turn, is still under construction. When it goes into commercial operation, the unit will be able to generate more than 12 million megawatt-hours per year, enough energy to supply the cities of Brasília (DF) and Belo Horizonte (MG) during the same time.

In October 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro approved a resolution by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) that establishes guidelines for setting the price of electricity produced at the Angra 3 plant. conclusion and operation of the thermoelectric plant, located in Rio. The document provides that studies by the BNDS (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and economic feasibility will define the values ​​of energy generated by the plant. The expected start-up is at the end of 2026.





Angra 1, the first Brazilian plant, started commercial operation in 1985 and operates with a pressurized water reactor, the most used in the world, and generates enough energy to supply a city of 1 million inhabitants, such as São Luís (MA) and Porto Alegre (RS). Angra 2, in turn, started operating in 2001 and has the capacity to meet the consumption of a municipality with 2 million inhabitants, such as Belo Horizonte (MG).