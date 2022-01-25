Moraes sends PF to listen to Weintraub after speeches against STF ministers

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the Federal Police to hear, within five days, the former Minister of Education Abraham Weintraub. The reason is the statements made by Weintraub during a live broadcast on social networks.

According to the minister, in the interview aired last week, the former minister gave “various false information about the performance of the Federal Supreme Court and conduct related to one of its members”.

The decision of the STF minister was within the scope of the fake news inquiry, which investigates threats against members of the Court. Moraes, however, ordered the opening of a separate petition, a step prior to including the material in the investigation.

In addition, the minister gave 48 hours for YouTube to make “the entirety of the material related to the interview” available. Moraes also determined that the case be forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) with a period of 10 days for a statement on the case.

Last week, Moraes opened a procedure to investigate statements made by the former Minister of Education. In an interview with the podcast Inteligência Ltda., Weintraub accused one of the STF ministers of bias, without saying names or presenting evidence.