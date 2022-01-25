Moraes transforms Roberto Jefferson’s preventive detention into home | Politics

Share this news on WhatsApp

House arrest, according to the decision, will have to be carried out at Jefferson’s house in Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ). Moraes also established other measures to be fulfilled by the former parliamentarian:

prohibition of any outside communication, including participation in social networks;

prohibition of visits without judicial authorization;

prohibition of any kind of interview, except with judicial authorization;

prohibition of contacts with others investigated in the investigation of the digital militias;

The conversion of preventive detention into house arrest was a request by Roberto Jefferson’s defense, accepted by Alexandre de Moraes.

1 of 1 Former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson in a February 2021 photo — Photo: Eduardo Matysiak/Futura Press/Estadão Content Former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson in a photo from February 2021 — Photo: Eduardo Matysiak/Futura Press/Estadão Content

In the decision, Alexandre de Moraes highlighted that Roberto Jefferson refused to take a vaccine against Covid-19 and contracted the disease.

“At the present time, this is the incident hypothesis, because even the detainee – who, according to the records, refused to receive the proper vaccination – contracted Covid-19″, he said.

The former deputy is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has already announced that he will not take a vaccine against Covid-19.

In the order, Alexandre de Moraes refuted the argument of Roberto Jefferson’s lawyers that there would be no conditions for medical treatment in the prison.

“In this way, the defense claim of insufficient conditions of medical treatment in the penitentiary establishment is not valid, as it was only necessary to authorize the performance of some external exams”, he said.

“Under the terms of art. 318, II, of the Criminal Procedure Code, however, the judge may replace preventive detention with house arrest when the agent is extremely weakened due to serious illness, and the replacement may be carried out without prejudice to the concomitant application of alternative measures”, he continued.

For the minister of the STF, the case fits the requirements laid down by law for the granting of house arrest.

PF arrests former deputy Roberto Jefferson as a result of the investigation of digital militias