Moro: ‘I never provided services to a company involved in Lava Jato’ – Politica

“I never worked for a company involved in Lava Jato. Whoever says that, lies. I didn’t receive a penny. They can break confidentiality, do whatever they wanted. I have a clear conscience and I could have done a lot of wrong during my career as a judge, have been corrupted in Lava Jato,” said Moro, in an interview with Flow Podcast.

The former judge took the opportunity to poke President Jair Bolsonaro, his former ally. “As a minister, he could have closed his eyes to the wrong things Bolsonaro did, like the cracks, attempts to interfere with the Federal Police.”

This Monday, federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) said that he will collect signatures from parliamentarians in order to initiate a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the relationship between the former judge and the company.

The case is already in the sights of the Court of Auditors of the Union and now the deputies are also analyzing the possibility that the National Congress will investigate all these relationships.

Moro took advantage of the interview to say that his political project is the only one in Brazil that values ​​the fight against corruption. In an interview with Flow Podcasthe cited numerous political figures who were arrested in Lava-Jato and says he was under pressure not to convict them.

“My project is the only one that breaks with the idea of ​​corruption. I have a past that gives that credibility. Do you think Lava Jato was a piece of cake, four years? Proceedings against Lula, Marcelo Odebrecht, Eduardo Cunha, Srgio Cabral and Jos Dirceu. These all-powerful people. We were there and suffered a lot of pressure at the time”, said the former judge.

“I’m the only guy who fought corruption and I’m suffering. pure pursuit. The guy has nothing to talk about what I did and keeps inventing a lot of crazy things”, he added.

He reaffirmed that Lava Jato was a milestone for the country: “Lava Jato was a change from that pattern, because we saw powerful people, owners of contractors being held responsible for corruption. Not because the guy is rich… But if the guy is rich, powerful and commits a crime? that story. The law is above all.”

Too many problems

Moro also mentioned other problems faced by the country and says that his project would not be limited to preventing corruption: “A country project is much more than fighting corruption. You have to think about a job, the inflation is terrible, it sucks…”.