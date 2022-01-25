Mother who went to vaccinate daughter in Itaguaí, RJ, reports pressure for parents to give up: ‘Terrorism’ | Rio de Janeiro

A mother who went to vaccinate her daughter in Itaguaí, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, said she was pressured to give up the vaccination. RJ1 showed, on Monday (24), that the local health department charges a term of responsibility signed by parents, which is irregular.

“I vaccinated my daughter last week. Annoyed, I signed the blessed term. Then I was taken to a room with 3 more parents with their children, where — behind closed doors — the health worker read hundreds of adverse reactions that could happen.”

Also according to the mother’s report, the employee also signaled that she was against childhood vaccination.

The icing on the cake was when a mother asked if she would vaccinate her child and she implied that she would not vaccinate her child. It was horrible, a terrorism. My daughter took the vaccine and had no reaction. She looks beautiful and happy to have had the vaccine.”

The collection of a term of responsibility is irregular and is not within the norms of the Ministry of Health. The Public Ministry has informed that it will investigate the case.

The requirement has impacted on adherence to the vaccination campaign in the city, which has doses of vaccine left over. The Public Prosecutor’s Office said it will launch an investigation to investigate the facts and take appropriate measures.

The written consent term is provided for in a technical note from the Ministry of Health on Covid vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, but only when fathers and mothers are not present.

The Municipality of Itaguaí, however, has required the term even when parents take their children.

Municipality of Itaguaí requires declaration of parents to vaccinate children

Other cities also charge

This Tuesday’s RJ1 found that the city hall of Nilópolis, in Baixada Fluminense, also makes the irregular collection. On social media, he wrote:

“In addition to the presence of the person responsible, the child’s CPF or SUS card, proof of residence of the person responsible and authorization of the person in charge made at the time is required.”

In Araruama, in the Lagos Region, a resident who prefers not to identify herself says she had to sign the term.

“The attendant wrote down the data on the papers. And at the end she gave me a term for me to sign, a term of responsibility. And then I read it, right? In the term it was saying that I, then, had to put my name, authorizing my son to take the covid vaccine. And sign it. I just thought it was weird, right? Because I, as a legal guardian, took my son to get vaccinated, and he’s signing a disclaimer. In other vaccines he took, this never happened .”

What the City Halls Say