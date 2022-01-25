Mourão says space for server readjustment is small

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) said today that the space for readjustments to public servants is “small”, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2022 Budget with a forecast of R$ 1.74 billion for this purpose.

“There’s this space of R$ 1.7 billion, but it’s small, right? It’s a small space, it’s not enough for everyone. the vice. “It’s difficult,” he continued, when he arrived at the Planalto Palace this morning.

The sanction of the Budget law for 2022 was published in today’s edition of the DOU (Official Union Gazette), with a forecast of R$ 4.7 trillion in Union revenues. The president vetoed R$ 3.184 billion in spending, which includes cut in research, education, actions for indigenous peoples and in funds from the Ministry of Labor.

The Budget law does not specify to which categories of civil servants salary adjustments will be allocated. But the president himself has publicly stated that the objective is to give readjustments only to federal police officers and employees of the Depen (National Penitentiary Department). Bolsonaro acted in the articulation so that the amount was included in the Budget during the process in Congress.

The president’s promise revolted the other categories of civil servants and generated protests and threats of strike last week.

Last week, in an interview, the head of the federal executive stated that it would not be possible to grant readjustments to all public servants.

For the increase to materialize, acts of the Executive are necessary. The tendency is for the president to wait longer to implement the measure, seeking greater support.

In the same interview, Bolsonaro even promised that all civil servants would have a readjustment in 2023. But a change in the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) made during his own government prevents an increase in personnel expenses after the end of a term, even if there is a possibility of re-election. In other words, Bolsonaro cannot guarantee the promise made to the civil service.

In the sanction, Bolsonaro also kept BRL 4.96 billion for the electoral fund and shielded BRL 16.48 billion in secret budget funds, parliamentary amendments distributed without transparency, in addition to other expenses of electoral interest of the Planalto and parliamentarians, such as Brazil Aid. The government’s new social program, which replaced Bolsa Família, has R$89 billion set aside in the Budget Law.

