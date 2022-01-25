My PIS is not enabled in the Digital Work Card, now what? Learn how to solve problem

Since last Saturday (22), workers can check the balance receivable from the PIS, which will start to be paid on February 8th.

One of the ways to carry out this consultation is through the Digital Work Card application. However, when entering the app, many are faced with the message of “NOT ENABLED”. What to do in the face of the problem?

Who is entitled to PIS?



At first, it is necessary to understand that the PIS refers to the base year 2020 and is intended for those who have worked with a formal contract for at least five years. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

If you meet the requirements to receive the salary bonus, you need to know if the company correctly informed the government and within the established deadline, which, in this case, ended on August 30, 2021.

How to know if the company deposited the data?

To find out if the company has deposited the data, it is necessary to consult the RAIS website. In the PIS/Pasep field, the worker enters the NIS number to verify their PIS status.

After filling in the data, the site will show the salary bonus situation. To receive PIS, the “situation” must be in “delivered” status and the “Delivery Date” must have been made by August 30, 2021.

If everything is in order, remember that the Federal Government has set the deadline from October 2021 to January 2022 to update the entire system.

Therefore, it is recommended to wait for the month of January to end to verify that, in fact, you are not qualified to receive the salary bonus.

See the PIS 2022 calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

PIS salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

With information from the Jornal Contábil Network