Naiara asks forgiveness for threatening to leave BBB22, but gets kicked by Tadeu

During this Monday’s live BBB22 (24/1), Tadeu Schmidt talked to the first bricked up of the reality show. Naiara Azevedo, Natália Deodato and Luciano dispute the public’s preference, and the result will be announced on Tuesday night (25/1).

When talking to Naiara, the singer apologized for having considered leaving the confinement shortly after the formation of the first Paredão, and thanked the other brothers for the affection.

Naiara de Fátima Azevedo, 32, is a Brazilian composer, instrumentalist and singer. Born in Paraná, she became known after the release of the song 50 Reais. From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child. At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the joke. Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition. In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end. During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of them. In 2019, the singer was accused of having plagiarized a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara reported that she "didn't steal anyone's music", as she paid for the lyrics. At the beginning of 2021, Naiara displeased part of the fans when he met with President Jair Bolsonaro at a steakhouse in Brasília. The singer also became the subject of social media after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being "very happy". Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social media justifying herself. "When I took the mic to sing, I was like, 'I'm not going to cry, because I'm going to connect my energy with hers," she wrote. The singer also apologized to those who "felt offended". Currently, and with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone, Naiara is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.

“I want to thank all my new friends because yesterday, when I gave that crazy, crazy freak out, they wouldn’t let me press the exit button,” Naiara began. “Since when I started to feel bad, since I started having my anxiety crisis, everyone hugged me, welcomed me with all the affection in the world”, he added.

On the big screen, Tadeu Schmidt reversed Naiara: “As soon as it has to be the BBB, it’s the public who takes it away”.

On social media, netizens commented on Schmidt’s inversion, and returned to criticize Naiara’s attitudes. “I thought Tadeu patted Naiara lightly. It’s the public who takes it, that’s right, Tadeu”, commented an internet user. “Naiara tests anyone’s patience. Tadeu very, very thin”, fired another.

