Nasa: Volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands exceeded Hiroshima’s atomic bomb power | World

According to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano released a plume of smoke that reached a height of 40 km after its eruption. The phenomenon was heard even in Alaska, more than 9,000 km away, and caused a tsunami.

NASA claimed that this eruption was several hundred times more powerful than the American atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, estimated at 15 kt (one kiloton equals 1,000 tons) of TNT.

“We calculated that the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to between 5 and 30 mt (one megaton = 1,000 kt),” NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a Sunday night publication.

The agency said the eruption “annihilated” the volcanic island, located 65 km north of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa.

Disaster and environmental emergency

The natural catastrophe covered the island kingdom – with a population of around 100,000 people – in a layer of toxic ash, contaminating drinking water, razing agricultural crops and completely destroying at least two cities.

At least three people died in Tonga, and two bathers drowned in Peru, whose coast was affected by waves of exceptional height caused by the eruption.

Peruvian authorities have announced a 90-day “environmental emergency” in the coastal area, hit by a 6,000-barrel oil spill a week ago. The liquid continues to spread and contaminate the region, to the dismay of its inhabitants.

In Tonga, the magnitude of the damage is still uncertain, among other reasons because communications remain disrupted.

Its impact “far surpassed anything else the people here have experienced,” Nuku’alofa resident Mary Lyn Fonua told AFP.

“The shock wave of the eruption shook our brains,” he said, adding that the very thin layer of ash that covers everything makes life difficult for the inhabitants.

“It infiltrates everywhere, (…) it irritates the eyes, causes sores in the corner of the mouth. Everyone has black nails. We look filthy”, he added.