NASA’s James Webb Telescope reaches its final destination, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth | Science

NASA, the American space agency, announced this Monday (24) that the James Webb telescope, launched into space on December 25, has arrived at its final destination, about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. (see video).

The James Webb is NASA’s new space telescope (JWST, in English acronym: Jlove Webb space Telescope). It is basically a large space observatory that can see objects – such as stars, galaxies and exoplanets – super distant in space.

Its mass is 6.5 tons. It cost US$ 10 billion (about R$ 56.4 billion).

It will allow astronomers to literally see things in the Universe that they couldn’t see before – as the first galaxies that appeared in it.

This is possible for two reasons: the first is that the James Webb is too big: its primary mirror is 6.5m in diameter (almost 3 times larger than that of the Hubble telescope, its predecessor).

The second is that he can see in infrared. Hubble could only see a limited range of this wavelength.

As infrared light has a longer wavelength than others, James Webb will be able to look further back in time – and see the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

It’s like looking into the past.

“The farther [está a galáxia], more in the past. It’s kind of a crazy effect of relativity, but you can think of it like this: when you’re looking at something very far away, you’re looking at something that happened a long time ago — billions of years ago — and it just took a long time for light to get there. here”, explains astronomer Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, from the Valongo Observatory at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

In NASA’s own words, the telescope will “fundamentally change our understanding of the universe.”