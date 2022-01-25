Natalia detonates Slovenia and says that miss is not loyal

Natália Deodato analyzed some BBB 22 participants and came to the conclusion that Eslovênia Marques is unreliable. “I don’t see sincerity in Eslô. I don’t feel she’s a loyal person”, detonated the Minas Gerais woman during a conversation with Rodrigo Mussi after the Game of Discord on Monday (25).

The walled-in of the week said that, despite being able to interact with the house, she is still wary of some people, especially those who are part of the anonymous group.

“I can sit in the circle, talk to everyone, but it’s a little strange this thing of feeling that people don’t want to be indisposed and don’t want to be truthful. Because I really miss the truth in a lot of people. sometimes feeling more truth in the Camarote than in the popcorn?”, said Mussi.

Following, Natalia stated that Douglas Silva is sincere, even positioning himself as a player. Pedro Scooby, in the participant’s view, is a “zoeiro”, but he’s not afraid to disagree with anyone. “What he has to say, he says,” he defended.

The nail designer continued the conversation with the commercial manager and began to assess the conduct of the Pipoca group. “I feel very loyal about Eli, very sincere. But I don’t see sincerity in Eslô. I can be very wrong, I can be wrong and I can see that I’m wrong, but today I don’t feel it. Bárbara is surprising me a lot. little,” he analyzed.

