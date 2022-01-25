Natalia points out the monster’s punishment as a strategy in the house

Natália, sister of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) who is walled up next to Luciano and Naiara Azevedo, revealed to Lucas and Eliezer her strategy if she gets rid of the hot seat.

“This week, if I stay, I want to catch the monster,” she announced. “You don’t want to, do you?”, questioned Lucas, correcting his sister. “I want to. Like, in the name of Jesus, right, the goal is to take the lead, but if it goes wrong, I want to take the monster”, reinforced the model.

“Man, you’re playing a lot, old man”, Lucas commented, and Natália explained herself:

No, it’s not a joke, it’s just like he said, it’s an opportunity for people to kind of get a little closer to you. Sometimes I feel a lot of resistance from people approaching me and it can be a nice strategy. Not because I want to be the monster, I want to be the leader, man. Natalia

“There’s other ways to get close to people, man,” Lucas pointed out. Eliezer, who served the monster’s punishment with Naiara, commented on the benefits of the experience:

But it was really good for me there. I had no input with the [Pedro] Scooby the DG [Douglas Silva], talked little to the guys in the other room, even popcorn. Being there was very good, I got very close to Tiago, he helped me a lot, he stayed there with me practically full time. In fact, my monster was the whole house he made with me, at no time did anyone leave me alone. Eliezer

“I didn’t stay there so much because I saw that there were a lot of people, then”, pointed out Natália. “Actually, I think the only people who didn’t stay with me were you and Jessilane. Neither did Maria,” Eliezer said.

“If you had been alone I would have gone,” explained the model.

