National Health Council – “If it wasn’t for SUS”: CNS will release documentary on social control and public health against pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil continues to cause great suffering to the population while revealing the scope, structure and need to defend the universal public health model of the Unified Health System (SUS). The National Health Council (CNS) will launch virtually, on January 27, at 9 pm, the documentary “If it weren’t for the SUS…”, addressing views and reports on social control and public health in the face of the pandemic. The exhibition will be open, through Facebook and Youtube of the Council.

The documentary records and analyzes the health crisis from scenes in Basic Units and territories, with testimonies of workers, users and members of Health Councils. Denialism and the lack of action and central coordination continue to provoke the illness and loss of life.

However, social control in the SUS operating in all locations in the country is the guarantee of the maintenance and improvement of public policies. The material brings together a series of interviews with authorities, experts and activists, being a historical record of the important role played by the CNS and the Conselhos Network in the biggest Brazilian health crisis in recent times.

Datasheet

Content Team (Ceap): Nara Peruzzo and Valdevir Bot; Script and Direction: Guilherme Castro; Director of Photography: Leco Petersen; Camera Assistant / Operator 2nd Camera: José Carlos Soares; Editing and Finishing: Alfredo Barros; Sound Capture: Guilherme Cássio; Sound Editing and Mixing: André Sittoni; Production Direction: Kátia Samara; Production Assistant / Brasília: Paulo Ávila; Center for Education and Popular Advice (Ceap); Promotion: CNS – National Health Council; Intersectoral Commission on Permanent Education for Social Control in SUS – CIEPCSS; A partnership: Pan American Health Organization and World Health Organization Americas; Production: GC Films

More information

What: Launch of the documentary “If it wasn’t for the SUS…”

When: January 27th at 9pm

Where: CNS Facebook and Youtube

Photos: Disclosure/CNS/If it wasn’t for SUS

Ascom CNS