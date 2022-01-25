NATO reinforces defense of the border with Ukraine with planes and ships – News

The countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have reinforced the defense capacity of the eastern flank of Europe with the deployment of planes and ships to counterbalance the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. 24).

Alliance countries “are putting forces on alert and sending additional ships and fighter planes to NATO deployments in Eastern Europe, enhancing deterrence and defense,” the organization said in a statement.

“NATO will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including strengthening the eastern part of the alliance,” said its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, in the note.

The organization highlighted that Spain “is sending ships to join NATO’s naval forces and is considering sending fighter planes to Bulgaria”, among other initiatives.

“Denmark will send a frigate to the Baltic Sea and deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania in support of NATO’s air surveillance mission in the region,” the organization added.

In the same way, completes the released note, France “expressed its willingness to send troops to Romania under the command of NATO”.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will send “two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria from April to support NATO air surveillance activities in the region and place a ship and ground units on standby for the NATO Response Force.”

The organization’s main ally, the United States, “has also made it clear that it plans to increase its military presence in the eastern part of the alliance,” Stoltenberg said.