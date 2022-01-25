Nephew takes uncle’s corpse to withdraw pension in Ireland: ‘I didn’t know he was dead’

A man was identified carrying his uncle’s corpse to carry out the withdrawal of his pension, on the morning of last Friday (21), in Carlow, Ireland. Declan Haughney, 40, and a friend dragged the body of Peadar Doyle, 66, from their home to a post office for five minutes.

A local attendant realized that the 66-year-old man was dead and called the police. When questioned, Declan claimed he “didn’t know (uncle) was dead” at the time and insists he wasn’t trying to rob him.

“Why would I want to steal from my uncle? I am 40 years old, I am not a child, I am not a youth. I’m not an idiot to walk into Hoseys (agency) with a dead man and take his money,” the man said.

In an interview with the ‘Irish Mirror’, he said that he is now “the talk of the town” and that he has been labeled a “killer” in the local community. But he still declared that he is being blamed because of a previous story in which he had stolen from his aunt. “That’s why they’re saying this, that’s why all of this is coming up now, because I’ve done it before,” he commented.

Declan, who admits he used to have a drug problem and served two years in prison, says the affair with his aunt happened 15 years ago and that people in town still judge him for it. At the time, he says that “a bank card came through the aunt’s door and I took the PIN code and ended up arrested for fraud.”

Photo: Mick O’Neill

Over his uncle’s corpse, Declan revealed that he now believes he was dead before he even reached the post office. The man says he found Peadar under a bridge, on a street near his house, and, with the help of his friend Gareth Coakley, took him to the post office, giving him his arms and dragging him there.

When the pair supported the 66-year-old against the agency’s counter, a member of the team contacted Irish authorities. The two men gave statements to the police but were not arrested.

Police are still investigating the crime and believe Peadar Doyle may have died about three hours before his trip to the post office, despite claims he was alive. Authorities are investigating whether Doyle died of natural causes.