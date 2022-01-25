Netflix shares plummet 25% in one day; understand what happened

At last friday (21), around 12 noon, the Netflix shares plummeted 24.3% on the US Nasdaq Stock Exchange. On the Brazilian stock exchange, the company’s BDRs registered a devaluation of 25.4% in the period. Shares fell after the company released figures for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the close of last Friday, Netflix shares, listed on Nasdaq, were down 21.79%. The movement started in the after market the night before — right after the company’s quarterly results were released. At B3, the streaming company’s BDRs devalued 22.26%.

Netflix shares plummet after release of quarterly numbers

In the last quarter of 2021, Netflix reported earnings of $1.33 per share. The Refinitiv consensus expectation was $0.82%. However, in the same period last year, the company’s earnings per share were $3.19. The reduction took place due to the rise in the company’s costs.

From the third to the fourth quarter of last year, net income decreased from $1.4 billion to $607 billion. This represents a drop of 58%. The recipe, in turn, was as projected. The value was US$ 7.71 billion.

Netflix added 8.28 million subscribers to its base. Despite this, the Refinitiv consensus estimate was $8.4 billion. In all, the platform ended the year with 221.84 million subscribers.

The company and analysts were projecting a considerable increase in subscribers at the end of last year. That’s because the company made available new programs and movies — which had been postponed to the second half of the year. At the end of last year, the company released films like “Don’t Look Up”.

In addition to the slowdown in growth, the investors still reacted negatively to Netflix’s estimates for the first quarter this year. The company expects to gain 2.5 million subscribers. Analysts had previously projected the number to be 6.9 million.

The platform reported that it estimates a list of more restrained content in the period. The major launches are scheduled to happen only in March.

According to the company, one of the biggest reasons for the slowdown was the rise in competition from other companies.

After the quarterly result, Morgan Stanley lowered the recommendation for the Netflix roles. The indication changed from overweight (exposure above the market average) to equalweight (according to the market average). The target price dropped from $700 to $450.

