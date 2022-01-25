Network asks the STF to remove the secretary of the Ministry of Health and cancel the note on vaccines | Politics

The Rede Sustentabilidade party asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Monday (24) to annul the technical note from the Ministry of Health’s Secretariat for Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs that – contrary to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the scientific community – states that vaccines have no safety demonstration.

The acronym also calls for the precautionary removal of the secretary responsible for the sector who issued the technical note, Helio Angotti Neto. The requests must be analyzed by the minister of the STF Luís Roberto Barroso, who is already the rapporteur of an action by the Network on acts of public agents in the pandemic.

The technical note questioned by the Network was published last Friday (21). In the document, the secretary of the Ministry of Health also states that hydroxychloroquine has demonstrated safety as a health technology for Covid-19 – which has no scientific backing. See below:

Ministry of Health contradicts scientists and the WHO and says that drugs without proven efficacy against Covid work, but vaccines do not

The use of the drug against the disease was even discussed by the largest health bodies in the world, in the initial months of facing the pandemic. As of March 2021, however, the WHO officially does not recommend the use of the drug for the treatment or prevention of coronavirus.

READ TOO: Brazilian Medical Association committee asks for annulment of the ordinance

In the petition sent to Minister Barroso, the Network says that the technical note “is clearly contrary to the international scientific consensus and violates the principles of caution, precaution and prevention – which should be the north of the compass of any public manager in the context of facing a pandemic”.

The caption also classifies the document from the Ministry of Health’s secretariat as “infringing on the Federal Constitution”. In addition to the cancellation of the note and the removal of the secretary, the Network asks that, in place of the questioned document, a new technical note be published that observes:

scientific and technical standards and criteria, such as those established by internationally and nationally recognized organizations and entities;

the constitutional principles of precaution and prevention.

Rosa Weber sends for analysis by the PGR a request for an investigation by Bolsonaro and Queiroga for alleged delay in childhood vaccination

Misinterpretation, says government

This Saturday (22), after reporting on the technical note, the Ministry of Health stated that “at no time did it say that the aforementioned drug [a hidroxicloroquina] is safe for the treatment of Covid-19, nor questioned the safety of vaccines, which is attested by the regulatory agency [Anvisa]”.

According to the folder, the interpretation was mistakenly taken from a manifestation of the secretariat headed by Helio Angotti Neto.