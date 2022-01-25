Neuralink will start testing brain chips in humans

2022-01-25

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, is preparing to begin human trials. The company has opened a vacancy for director of clinical trials in Fremont, in California.

The description on the job site Greenhouse lists the necessary qualifications and job requirements. Among them, it is necessary to have the ability to work collaboratively in an environment with interdisciplinary teams.

Clinical team for human testing

As clinical director, the candidate will work directly with physicians, researchers and engineers, in addition to dealing with participants in Neuralink’s first human clinical trials.

According to Musk, the company’s AI microchips will enable individuals with paralysis to be able to use a smartphone with just their mind, and faster than with their fingers.

Return movement to paralyzed patients

Neuralink has already begun apparently promising trials on other mammals. A video on the company’s YouTube profile shows the Pager monkey playing pong through the brain implant.

The idea of ​​using brain implants, however, goes far beyond controlling electronic devices. Through these microchips, it will be possible to allow patients with severe cervical injuries to regain movement of paralyzed limbs.

Despite Musk’s ambitious claims, it’s important to remember that a lot of his promises end up only in theory in the short term. This is not to say that implants do not have the potential to return the body’s movements, but that this result will probably not be so immediate.

