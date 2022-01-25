New scam clones cell phone chip and steals money; know how to protect yourself | Technology

Unsplash/Mika Baumeister Scam clones cell phone chip

A new scam driven by data leaks allows criminals to clone cell phone chips, being able to impersonate other people and apply various other frauds.

Known as SIM Swap, the scam consists of transferring a phone line from one chip to another. “A common consumer habit is to use the same number when buying a new device or losing its SIM card. For this to happen, we need to contact the operator and pass on our data, and that’s when the fraudster age” explains Gustavo Monteiro, manager director of the AllowMe digital identity protection platform.

To complete the scam, the criminal uses leaked data to impersonate the victim. That is, he buys a new chip, calls the operator and pretends to be the owner of the line, passing on all the data necessary to take ownership of it. “It’s as if someone had cloned your cell phone”, summarizes Gustavo.

With the chip working, the criminal can apply the most diverse types of blows. “He will be able to call all his contacts pretending to be you. And it’s not just through calls that scams can happen, when he has his chip in hand, he can receive the code to register WhatsApp on the new device and will be able to talk to his contacts, view old conversations and even make backups of photos and messages. With access to his phone, he can enter an e-commerce app and make a purchase using his credit card already registered on the platform. in delivery and transport applications. In short, there are countless scams”, says the specialist.

How to protect yourself from chip cloning



Gustavo gives some tips so that users do not have their cell phone cloned. The first tip is the same as for other scams: have strong and unique passwords. Thus, even with access to your chip, the criminal may have difficulties accessing your accounts on websites and applications. Also, enable two-step authentication on all apps, which gives an extra layer of security.

Another important tip is to activate your SIM’s PIN and PUK codes. These two codes protect your SIM, blocking it if the password is incorrect.