Neymar and other athletes show solidarity with Medina after withdrawing from World Cup stages | surfing

The star of PSG and the Brazilian team sent a message to his friend remembering their partnership.

– Together for ever! we promise that

Breno Dines explains the situation of Gabriel Medina, who announced a break to take care of mental health

In the same vein, Bruninho, captain of the men’s volleyball team, and a personal friend of Medina, declared his love for the surfer.

– I love you and always with you!

Medina also received the affection of several surfing colleagues. Alex Ribeiro and Carlos Bahia wished the surfer strength and focus. Michael Rodrigues reminded Medina that “everything passes”.

– You are a champion! Oops, three-time champion!! We love you man, and I know you’re going to get a lot more sinister, which I don’t even know if it’s possible hahaha. Enjoy this time! And remember that everything passes. I will visit you a few times, prepare hahaha.

Former judoka Flavio Canto also stressed that the important thing is that Medina stays well.