Neymar, friends and sports personalities support Gabriel Medina’s decision

Current champion of the World Surfing Tour, Gabriel Medina, 28, surprised everyone this Monday (24) by announcing that he will not participate in the first stage of the World Surf League (WSL). The Brazilian three-time world champion said he needs to take care of his mental health and also stressed that he is undergoing treatment for a hip injury.

The first leg of the season will be held in Pipe, Hawaii, between January 29 and February 10.

“I have a slight hip injury that I’ve been treating since the end of last year. In addition to the body, I have emotional issues that I need to deal with”, said the surfer in part of the ad.

Medina made the announcement through a post on social media and in a few hours, the Brazilian received support from friends, family and sports personalities in the comments.

“I saw very well what you went through this year and I know a lot how it affected you unfortunately… I have faith that you will improve and come back better than ever. God is good and faithful always”, revealed Yasmin Brunet.

“I love you, God is with you”, commented Sophia Medina.

“Together for ever! We promise that”, wrote Neymar.

“Being physically and emotionally intact, that’s what matters and what we all want for you, our champion”, commented Bernadinho.

The coach of the French volleyball team was also followed by his son Bruninho: “I love you and always with you!”

In addition to the closest, one of Medina’s sponsors, Rip Curl showed full support to the surfer.

“We will always be here to support you in whatever it takes! It was that way from the beginning and it will always be that way! Count on us always Gabriel. We are together yesterday, today and tomorrow. We love you”, commented the brand.

know more

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat