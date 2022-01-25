Nintendo takes action against fan-made Pokemon FPS videos

If the hunting season pokemon seemed to have started when the first video of an FPS created by a fan appeared on the internet, it seems that the creator of shooting game of the little creatures is the new prey. Apparently, the Nintendo has hunted, located and demanded the removal of all videos related to the project.

Developed by Dragon_GameDev2, the game logo caused controversy on the Internet. After all, it was a first-person shooter in which the player had to use firearms to hunt or defend against pocket monsters.

The “joke” was actually part of a personal challenge: Dragon_GameDev2 wanted to make one game a month, and the game of the moment ended up being the FPS of pokemon. In the images that circulated on the internet, it was possible to see the player exploring places visually similar to those seen in official games. The game’s creator posted a video on the topic on Reddit, one of the few places where you can still find video material related to the topic.

Of course, the whole dynamic of literally shoot the little monsters caused a lot web discussion and, in the end, the story seems to have reached Nintendo’s lawyers (who have already taken action). Not only videos published by the developer itself, but also by other YouTube and Twitter users, are being removed.

Not to say this is a big surprise, of course. After all, Big N is known for usually take down fan projects, so it was expected that the same would end up happening with Dragon_GameDev2’s game.