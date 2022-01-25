Noca draws cards and sees a dark future for Lara · TV news

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Noca (Marieta Severo) will be terrified to make a dark prediction for Lara (Andréia Horta) in the cards. The sensitive will use her gift to try to understand what the future holds for the cook and will see that a lot of pain will still go through her life in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the next chapters of the serial, after having sex with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), the girl will vent to her grandmother. She will say that she will have been very confused by the situation, and that she will feel, in a way, that she was with Chris, because of the intimacy that the boy already showed to have with her body.

Intrigued, Noca asks if her granddaughter would like her to draw some cards, but Lara refuses. However, the veteran will not calm down and will decide to tinker with the deck on her own.

“Something is wrong here. This boy likes Lara, but… There is something strange, out of place. Something, I see, that will make my granddaughter get hurt again”, the owner of the restaurant.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Because of the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. As it was already all recorded, the plot will be extended through editing only, without new scenes.

It will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal, starring Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa, on March 28. Before the change in Globo’s schedule, the new version of the hit TV Manchete would premiere on March 14.

