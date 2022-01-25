Nora de Faustão, João Guilherme’s girlfriend, had a luxury wedding with a millionaire businessman in 2008

New girlfriend of João Guilherme Silva, 17, son of presenter Faustão, model Schynaider Moura, 33, had a luxurious marriage with businessman Mario Bernardo Garnero, 57, brother Alvaro Garnero.

Mother of three daughters, the blonde celebrated the union in a ceremony in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, in October 2008, with the presence of several famous, among them, Daniela Cicarelli, Wanessa Camargo, Marcus Buaiz, ​​Priscila Fantin, Ellen Jabour , Glória Maria, Emerson Fittipaldi and Rico Mansur.

At the time, she wore a beautiful white dress and was pregnant with her youngest daughter. After their marriage, the family moved to New York, USA, where Schynaider began to balance a modeling career with the life of a mother and wife.

Schynaider is from Piauí and became famous after winning the Elite Model Look contest in 2001, that is, when João Guilherme was not even born. At the time, she moved to São Paulo, where she began her modeling career. She also placed fourth in the world final in Nice, France, contested by girls from 59 countries.

João Silva is dating model Schynaider Moura Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Schynaider Moura is dating João Silva, son of Faustão Photo: Reproduction-Instagram