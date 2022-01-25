Number of ICU patients in the city of SP grows almost 600% in one month

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

The number of patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in intensive care beds (ICU) of the municipal health network increased by almost 600% in one month in São Paulo. According to the capital’s epidemiological bulletin, there were 363 patients in the ICU on Monday, the 24th. On the same date last month, the number was 52.

Last week, the number of hospitalizations in ICU covid was 325. This means that there was an increase of just over 11% in the last seven days.











© WERTHER SANTANA/ESTADÃO – 12/22/2020

City of SP faces expansion of patients hospitalized with covid in intensive care beds.





Video: First doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine arrive in Brazil (Dailymotion)

Since January 17, the number of patients in intensive care beds has not dropped below 320. Between December 24 and January 11, the number was in the tens.

Currently, the occupancy rate of ICUs is at 72%. This percentage, however, is also influenced by the number of open beds in the city, which varied over these thirty days.

In the second, 458 patients diagnosed with covid occupied infirmary beds. A month ago, that number was 126. That is, an increase of 263%.

Doctor Gonzalo Vecina attributes the increase in hospitalizations to the transmissibility of Omicron variant – which made the number of cases of covid explode over the last few weeks. In addition, there is a greater “permissiveness” of the population, especially the younger ones, who have left non-pharmacological care, such as the use of a mask and the exercise of social distance, aside.

“But it won’t last like it did with (variant) Gamma”, he evaluates. He says this when remembering the expansion of Ômicron in South Africa and Europe.

For him, the “situation would be much worse” without the advance of the vaccination against covid in the Country. The public health officer assesses that a good part of the hospitalizations in intensive care are of unvaccinated people or those who did not seek the booster dose.