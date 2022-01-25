NY futures operate lower as Fed meeting begins; see these and more subjects that will move the market

New York stock index futures operate lower on Tuesday (25), while investors await the definitions of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the US Central Bank, which starts today. and will disclose tomorrow (26), at 16:00, its decision.

Even if the Fed has not yet started the interest rate normalization process, the meeting will be important for the market to calibrate expectations regarding the US monetary authority’s next steps.

Around here, even with the holiday in São Paulo, the Brazilian stock exchange will work normally this Tuesday, since from this year onwards, business on B3 will only be interrupted in case of national holidays.

1. International Scholarships

United States

On Monday, the Dow lost 3.25% over the course of the day, but closed up 0.3%, breaking a streak of losses that had lasted six days; the S&P even lost 4%, but closed up 0.28%, in its first positive session in the last five; the Nasdaq dropped 4.9%, but closed up 0.6%.

Despite Monday’s gains, the S&P is still losing 7.5% in January, which has been its worst month since March 2020, the start of the pandemic; the Nasdaq accumulates a loss of 11.4% in the month; and the Dow, 5.4%.

One of the main factors for the tension in the markets is the signal by the Federal Reserve that it may start raising interest rates as early as March. This Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Fed begins its meeting that ends on Wednesday.

The expectation is that the Fed will continue to move towards a tighter monetary policy as a way to counteract the highest inflation in decades in the United States. But it is not expected to immediately raise interest rates.

Among the companies reporting their results before closing on Tuesday are Johnson & Johnson, 3M, General Electric, American Express and Verizon. Microsoft discloses after closing.

Dow Jones Futures (USA), -0.11%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.55%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -1.04%

Asia

Asian stocks closed Tuesday in declines, following the volatility of the day before in the United States. Data released on Tuesday by the Bank of Korea indicate that the South Korean economy advanced 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the immediately previous one. In 2021, GDP grew by 4%, the fastest pace in 11 years, according to the international news agency Reuters. But the Kospi index ended lower, and Hyundai Motors lost 1.27% after reporting fourth-quarter net income 50% down from a year earlier.

Shanghai SE (China), -2.58% (closed)

Nikkei (Japan), -1.65% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.67% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -2.56% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which gathers the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, is advancing, with generalized increases in the stock exchanges and the main sectors, with a positive emphasis on basic resources. But investors remain wary of volatility in US markets and continuing geopolitical tension on Ukraine’s border, where the Russian government continues to deploy some 100,000 troops.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.95%

DAX (Germany), +0.91%

CAC 40 (France), +1.44%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.95%

commodities

The prices of a barrel of oil continue to advance influenced by the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine by Russia, even with talks between high-ranking authorities. On Monday, the US president spoke with European leaders as the country considers sending cadres and military equipment to the region.

Also on Monday, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced that some member countries are keeping their forces on alert and sending forces to eastern Europe. The United Kingdom and the United States have ordered diplomats and their families to leave Ukraine.

In addition, on Monday Yemen’s Houthi rebels attempted a new missile attack on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, but failed. Tension in the region has also been contributing to higher oil prices since a fatal attack by the same group last week. Iron ore and Bitcoin prices advance.

WTI Oil, +1.34%, at $84.41 a barrel

Brent crude, up 1.45% at $87.52 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.39% to 766.5 yuan, equivalent to US$121.15

Bitcoin

After widespread sell-offs that led to the worst weekly result since May 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) regains ground, climbs 6.2% and returns to trading in the range of $36,500 this morning.

2. Schedule

Brazil

8:00 am: FGV discloses consumer confidence for January

2 pm: Federal tax revenue

United States

12pm: Consumer confidence for January, with analysts surveyed by Reuters expecting 111.8 points

2pm: American Petroleum Institute (API) releases oil inventories for the week

3. Mobilization of servers

A report published this Tuesday by the UOL portal, based on conversations with industry associations, states that the standard operation (execution of tasks with excessive rigor, in order to reduce the workflow) of Federal Revenue auditors started last month already affects the export of at least three classes of products: fuels, food and beverages and industrial machinery.

According to the associations, the longer delay in releasing goods through customs is increasing the cost of storage, which can lead to higher prices for the final consumer.

The mobilization of civil servants strengthened in December, after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signaled spending of BRL 1.7 billion for adjustments in 2022 only for federal police, federal highway police and security agents from the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) .

Published on Monday in the Official Gazette, the Annual Budget Law stipulates an adjustment of R$ 1.7 billion for public servants, but does not specify which categories the resources will be allocated to.

According to the newspaper Economic value, aides to the president suggested that he keep the budget in the budget, but leave open which categories will be covered. The idea is to determine this point when the pressure drops.

INSS cuts

newspaper report Folha de S. Paulo based on conversations with government officials, states that the cut of R$ 988 million in expenses planned for 2022 by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) threatens the service of insured persons. Indicated in the Annual Budget Law published on Monday in the Official Gazette, the veto represents 41% of the R$ 2.388 billion approved by Congress.

According to leaf, the cut occurs at a time when the Executive seeks to regularize the waiting list for benefits, which accumulated 1.85 million requests in November 2021. According to the newspaper, behind the scenes technicians of the government warn that agencies can suspend services due to lack of money.

4. Covid

On Monday (24), 90,509 new cases of Covid were recorded in Brazil. The seven-day moving average was 150,236, up 241% from the previous 14-day level and the seventh consecutive record, according to information from the media consortium released at 8 pm.

In one day, Brazil recorded 267 deaths from Covid. Thus, the 7-day moving average of deaths stood at 307, up 152% compared to the previous 14-day level.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 162,971,067, or 75.86% of the population. The second dose or single dose vaccine was given to 148,417,635, or 69.09% of the population. And the booster dose was given to 40,880,726, or 19.03% of the population.

vaccination of children

A technical note issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and reproduced on Tuesday by the UOL portal indicates that no cases of myocarditis were recorded in the clinical trials of Pfizer’s vaccine for use in children. The document also indicates how high the levels of effectiveness of the immunizer are.

The data support the agency’s decision last week to expand the global recommendation for the vaccine to be applied in the 5 to 11 age group, and not just from 12 years old.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released the Pfizer vaccine in December for children over 5 years old. And on Thursday (20), he released CoronaVac for the public from 6 to 11 years old.

In addition, Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), sent the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) a crime report so that President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, are investigated for alleged prevarication in the delay to include children aged 5 to 11 years in the Covid immunization program. The order is dated January 7 and was published on Monday.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) says that it was informed by the state-owned company that 1,500 workers have covid-19, 500 cases more than the data given by the state-owned company on the 21st.

In this group are only employees of the oil company, out of a universe of 40 thousand. However, the union estimates that more than 3,000 outsourced workers are also sick.

Voucher (VALE3)

The Court of Justice of Minas Gerais determined that the General Meeting of Creditors of Samarco be held until the 10th and 17th of February.

Codesa

The privatization of Companhia Docas do Espirito Santo (Codesa), the first of its kind in the country, still causes uncertainty in the market. However, the initial perception of the sector is that the main criticisms have been resolved and that there will be interest in the asset.

The notice was published on Friday (21). The auction will take place on March 25th. In all, investments of R$ 334.8 million are planned.

Santos Port Authority (SPA)

The debate for the privatization of the Santos Port Authority (SPA), the docks company of the Port of Santos, should officially start this week, with the publication of the model and the opening of the public consultation by Antaq (National Agency for Waterway Transport). The investment forecast is R$ 16 billion, according to a report by Valor.

