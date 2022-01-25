OECD approves invitation to start Brazil’s accession negotiation – 01/25/2022

After years of waiting, the Brazilian government will finally start negotiating membership of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). This was one of the main objectives of Jair Bolsonaro’s foreign policy, as the entity represents a kind of seal of an open economy.

But the process can take years to complete and there is not even a deadline for completing the process. The information was confirmed to the column by Brazilian diplomats.

In 2019, in exchange for US support for Brazil’s accession, the government yielded in different areas and even accepted the import of American wheat in higher quotas. But, struggling to accept further expansion, the US government ended up running into an impasse with the Europeans, who wanted their own candidates.

If the invitation is an important formal step, there is still no guarantee that it will mean joining. Sources in Paris indicated that there are at least two critical aspects: political support and the adequacy of national laws to international standards.

In order to enter, Brazil will have to adopt a series of rules in different sectors. Recently, it has also become clear that the government would have to demonstrate its commitment to reducing deforestation to be accepted. Certain European governments warned that, given the country’s environmental situation and Bolsonaro’s dismantling of policies in this area, there would not be a guaranteed space for the progress of the process,

Another thorny issue is the fight against corruption. In recent reports, the OECD openly criticized the Executive’s intervention in Justice and warned about Bolsonaro’s stance on this issue.

Politically, the difficulties do not cease to be important. To gain membership, Brazil will have to rely on the votes of current members, including governments that clashed with Bolsonaro.

But, in Paris, negotiators believe that the approval of the process is already a signal for a possible future Brazilian government, starting in 2023.

In 2007, the OECD had also approved a decision to invite Brazil to negotiate membership. But, with an eye on developing countries, the Lula government’s option was to decline the offer.