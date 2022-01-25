Official profile of Olavo de Carvalho announces his death – 01/25/2022

The verified profile of influencer Olavo de Carvalho on Instagram reported in the early hours of Tuesday (25) his death last night. He was 74 years old and leaves a wife, eight children and 18 grandchildren.

Olavo and was admitted to a hospital in the Richmond area, in the US state of Virginia. In the released note, the cause of death was not officially informed, but he announced that he had been infected with the new coronavirus on the 16th.

Due to his health condition, he had already suspended classes from his online course.

Health problems

Olavo de Carvalho was considered one of the main influencers of the Brazilian extreme right and one of the ideologues of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his children.

Author of several influential works in this field, Olavo self-styled philosopher, despite not having training in the area.

Last year, Carvalho had several health problems, which led to a series of hospitalizations in São Paulo and in the United States, where he lived.

Between July and August 2021, Carvalho was hospitalized three times at the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (InCor). He has a heart disease and, during this period, he underwent several treatments, a bladder surgery and an emergency catheterization.

At the time, the Public Ministry of São Paulo even instituted a procedure to determine whether the writer broke the SUS line. After being discharged from the public network, he was admitted again to the Saint Marie clinic, in the South Zone of São Paulo, from where he was discharged at the end of November.

repercussion

O presidente Jair Bolsonaro se manifestou sobre o falecimento em seu perfil no Twitter. “He leaves us today one of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country,” Bolsonaro said.

– One of the greatest thinkers in the history of our country leaves us today, the Philosopher and Professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho. – Olavo was a giant in the fight for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 25, 2022

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the president, also paid tribute to the influencer. In the post, he said that “his books, videos and teachings will remain for a long time to come.”

May God welcome the Professor and comfort his wife Roxane and family. Here on Earth your books, videos and teachings will remain for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/6DEctROt7h — Eduardo Bolsonaro (@BolsonaroSP) January 25, 2022

Another personality who mentioned the death was filmmaker Josias Teófilo, director of the film The Garden of Afflictionswhich addresses the influencer’s home life and worldview.

* With Estadão Content