Oi (OIBR3), IRB (IRBR3) and PetroRio (PRIO3) are market highlights

In the highlights of the financial market this Monday (24), the investor’s attention is drawn to Oi (OIBR3), which had a negative operating cash flow of R$ 165 million in November 2021.

In addition to Oi, it is among the highlights of companies to IRB Brazil (IRBR3) which reduced the loss to R$ 113.8 million in November last year. already the PetroRio (PRIO3) will appeal after the new decision of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ).

THE Hi had a negative operating cash flow of R$165 million in November 2021. The result came after the negative balance of R$136 million in October. The information was disclosed through the company’s monthly activity report.

In comparison with the month of October, receipts registered an increase of R$ 81 million, reaching the level of R$ 2.2 billion, while Oi’s cash outflow with payments and investments increased by R$109 million, totaling R$2.4 billion.

IRB

THE IRB Brazil recorded a loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, a reduction of 18.5% compared to losses of BRL 134.8 million in November 2020. The information was released this Monday (24) through the relevant fact.

Year to date, the loss of IRB Brazil was R$ 510.4 million, a decrease of 49.3% compared to the same period in the previous year, when the negative result was R$ 1 billion.

PetroRio

THE PetroRio announced this weekend that it will file an appeal with the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ) on the embargo on the commerciality of the Wahoo field, located in the Campos Basin. The oil company also informed that it has not yet been summoned.

PetroRio owns 64.3% of the field, after an acquisition made in July 2021, which increased its stake, at the time, to around 28%. Now, the company suffers from the judicial imbroglio.

