Olavo de Carvalho, Bolsonarist writer and guru, dies at 74 in the USA

Died this Monday (24) the writer and professor Olavo de Carvalho, aged 74, in Richmond, Virginia (USA). The information was confirmed in a death note published on Olavo’s Twitter.

The Bolsonarista guru had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and even canceled the transmission of its online classes. Olavo was part of the risk group for the disease.

The professor is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren. The family thanks all friends for the messages of solidarity and asks for prayers for the teacher’s soul. — Olavo de Carvalho (@opropriolavo) January 25, 2022

On the 9th, there was a rumor on social media that the writer had died. Olavo’s own daughter, Heloísa de Carvalho, who cut ties with his father, wrote that he had received information that he had died.

“I was just told that it seems that Olavão passed away, I don’t know, I don’t speak to any Carvalho relatives,” Heloísa wrote on Twitter.

However, Paulo Figueiredo Filho, grandson of General João Batista Figueiredo – who was president between 1979 and 1985 -, published on his Twitter account that this information is false. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Olavo has questioned its seriousness.

denialist

On several occasions, Olavo de Carvalho denied science, reduced the severity of the pandemic and Covid-19, even called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus”.

In May 2020, he wrote: “The fear of an alleged deadly virus is nothing more than a horror story to cower the population and make them accept slavery as a gift from Santa Claus.”

In April 2020, the writer said: “This campaign to “protect us from the pandemic” is the vastest and most sordid crime ever committed against the entire human species.”

Still in April 2020, the writer spread fake news by insinuating that the coronavirus would be a “Chinese virus” and that it would not be an accident.

“Only a perfect idiot can imagine that the spread of the Chinese virus in the world was an accident. But the West is full of perfect idiots, over whom the Chinese have a justified sense of superiority,” he wrote.

In July of the same year, Olavo questioned when conservatives would stop using the term “pandemic” to refer to the Covid-19 pandemic. “When will the so-called ‘conservatives’ stop using the term ‘pandemic’?” he wrote on Twitter.

In January 2021, the writer cast doubt on the mortality of the coronavirus, which he called the “mocoronga virus”. “Cruel Doubt. Does the Mocoronga Virus really kill people or does it just help them get into the statistics?”, he said.

